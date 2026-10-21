UNEP warns urgent cuts needed to keep warming near 1.5°C
UNEP's latest report says we need to make immediate, major cuts to greenhouse gas emissions if we want a real shot at keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100.
If we act fast, there's still hope: peak temperatures could stay around 1.7 to 1.8 degrees Celsius midcentury instead of spiraling higher.
UNEP sets 18%, 45%, 69% cuts
The report sets some tough but clear targets: cut emissions by 18% by 2030, 45% by 2035, and 69% by 2040 (all compared to 2025 levels).
Right now, the world isn't on track. If nothing changes, we're looking at up to a scary 2.8 degrees Celsius rise.
Even if countries follow their current climate pledges (NDCs), warming would only be limited to about 2.6 degrees Celsius.
UNEP's Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are urging everyone to step up now for our planet's future.