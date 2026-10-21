UNEP warns urgent cuts needed to keep warming near 1.5°C

The report sets some tough but clear targets: cut emissions by 18% by 2030, 45% by 2035, and 69% by 2040 (all compared to 2025 levels).

Right now, the world isn't on track. If nothing changes, we're looking at up to a scary 2.8 degrees Celsius rise.

Even if countries follow their current climate pledges (NDCs), warming would only be limited to about 2.6 degrees Celsius.

UNEP's Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are urging everyone to step up now for our planet's future.