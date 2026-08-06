UNESCO and Coursera offer free global MOOC on AI ethics

The nine-hour course, created with LG AI Research and expert input from places like Carnegie Mellon and the Alan Turing Institute, mixes real-world projects with topics like privacy, transparency, and human autonomy.

It's open to students, tech leaders, researchers (pretty much anyone curious about the ethics behind AI), and is available in 11 languages including Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, French, and Arabic.

As Prof. Khaled El-Enany, Director General, UNESCO, puts it, "Through this course, UNESCO is taking the next step in its leadership on AI ethics, translating the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence into practical learning that empowers people to apply ethical principles throughout the AI lifecycle. This is how we move from shared commitments to meaningful action."