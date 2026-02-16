UNESCO report says India needs to catch up on AI

UNESCO just dropped a report pointing out that India has some catching up to do when it comes to being ready for artificial intelligence. After talking to over 600 experts, the report—shared at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi—looked at how well India is following global AI ethics standards.

Recommendations for India to get its act together UNESCO suggests India should get serious about tracking AI risks across different sectors, set up a database for real-world failures, and make sure its IT laws can handle new tech challenges.

The idea is to avoid patchy rules and keep things safe as AI grows.

Report also highlights the need for more AI skills The report also calls out the need for more people with AI skills outside big cities, better support for startups needing computing power, and fairer datasets to cut down on bias.

Plus, it wants the environment ministry to keep an eye on how much energy and water all this tech is using.