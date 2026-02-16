UNESCO report says India needs to catch up on AI
UNESCO just dropped a report pointing out that India has some catching up to do when it comes to being ready for artificial intelligence.
After talking to over 600 experts, the report—shared at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi—looked at how well India is following global AI ethics standards.
Recommendations for India to get its act together
UNESCO suggests India should get serious about tracking AI risks across different sectors, set up a database for real-world failures, and make sure its IT laws can handle new tech challenges.
The idea is to avoid patchy rules and keep things safe as AI grows.
Report also highlights the need for more AI skills
The report also calls out the need for more people with AI skills outside big cities, better support for startups needing computing power, and fairer datasets to cut down on bias.
Plus, it wants the environment ministry to keep an eye on how much energy and water all this tech is using.
IT Secretary calls it a 'report card'
IT Secretary S Krishnan called the report a "report card" on some of the initiatives taken up by the government such as the India AI Mission.
He said there's room for improvement but pointed out that programs like the flexible IndiaAI Mission mean changes can be made along the way.
The government has been working on AI initiatives.