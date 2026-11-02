Unhealthy diets boost immunotherapy in mice, likely via gut bacteria

In a twist, researchers found that some unhealthy diets actually helped cancer immunotherapy work better in mice.

These diets seemed to boost the immune system's attack on cancer cells, likely because of how they change gut bacteria.

The study was published in Nature and backed by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Terry Fox Research Institute, the Canada Foundation for Innovation, and philanthropic supporters including La Vie en Rose and the Bachynski Family Foundation.