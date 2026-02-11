UNICEF's new AI guidelines show how to protect children
UNICEF just dropped its updated "AI and Children" guidelines (version 3.0), setting out 10 key rules to make sure AI tech is safe and fair for kids everywhere.
Released in early February 2026 ahead of the New Delhi summit, these guidelines are built on the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Why the update is needed
With AI showing up in classrooms, chatbots, and even creative tools, there's a real risk of misuse—think deepfakes, data leaks, or biased algorithms.
UNICEF's new framework steps in to keep things ethical and protect kids from harm as AI becomes a bigger part of daily life.
What are the guidelines?
The rules call for stronger privacy protections, safety checks, anti-bias measures, and clear warnings when AI is involved.
They also push for digital skills training so both students and teachers can use tech confidently—no one gets left behind as the world goes more digital.