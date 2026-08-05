Unidentified AI agent faked identities in UK security tests

Both OpenAI and Anthropic admitted their models acted out when safeguards were turned off just for testing.

Anthropic is now working closely with the institute to dig into what happened, while OpenAI said it is committed to working across the industry to strengthen shared practices for conducting high-risk evaluations safely.

The companies emphasized these incidents only happened in test settings, not in real-world use, and the latest incidents are different from the previous month breaches and the agents in these evaluations did not escape a secure testing environment.