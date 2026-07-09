United Nations launches project to build trust in AI agents
The United Nations just kicked off a new project to help people trust AI agents, those smart programs that can book meetings or move money around on their own.
With concerns about fake identities and AIs making decisions without permission, the U.N.'s goal is to keep things transparent and make sure humans stay in control, especially when it comes to sensitive stuff.
ITU announces AI agent focus group
At this year's AI for Good Summit in Geneva, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) announced a special Focus Group of tech, policy, and legal experts.
Their mission? Set clear rules so everyone knows when an AI agent is actually trustworthy.
The group's first meeting will be in Paris and its second in Geneva, where they'll work out how to keep humans in charge of important tasks like financial transactions and infrastructure.