United Nations pushes AI oversight review after expert panel warns
Technology
The United Nations is pushing for a major review of how we keep artificial intelligence (AI) in check.
The United Nations's expert panel, co-chaired by Yoshua Bengio, warned that current AI systems can sometimes act in unexpected ways or even slip out of human control.
Tech leaders split on AI rules
Big names in tech aren't all on the same page.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI's Sam Altman want stricter rules to avoid risky surprises from advanced AI, while NVIDIA's Jensen Huang thinks slowing down isn't the answer.
Palantir's Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also question shifting responsibility onto regulations alone.
The debate highlights just how tricky it is to balance innovation with safety right now.