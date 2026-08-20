Unitree's Superman robot tops Usain Bolt, clears 2 meter jump
Technology
A Chinese robotics company, Unitree, has revealed Superman, a humanoid robot that actually runs faster than Usain Bolt.
In a recent demo, Superman hit 12.66 meters per second, slightly edging out Bolt's legendary top speed of 12.2 meters per second.
The robot also cleared a two-meter jump, topping the human standing jump record.
Investors wary about Unitree's commercial prospects
Unitree says it has only been in development for a little over three months and plans to keep improving it.
The reveal comes right after Unitree's over $900 million IPO and just ahead of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Shanghai on August 22, where Unitree won big last year.
While its robots are making waves online, investors are wary about whether this will translate into financial success for the company.