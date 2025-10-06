Unity games on Android, other platforms vulnerable to local attacks

The flaw could let someone with device access run malicious code or steal data. Unity says there haven't been any attacks yet, but built-in protections like malware scanners aren't enough to fully stop this threat.

Developers are urged to update and re-release games

Unity has dropped new patches and tools for developers to fix their games. They're urging devs to update and re-release ASAP to keep players safe.

Obsidian has even pulled some Unity-based titles from digital stores until things are patched up.

If you play a lot of indie or cross-platform games, keep an eye out for updates!