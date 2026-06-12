University of Birmingham scientists find rice weakens when squeezed quickly
Technology
Scientists at the University of Birmingham recently found that rice grains behave in a surprising way under pressure.
They actually get weaker, not stronger, when squeezed quickly.
This rare "rate softening" effect is the opposite of what most materials do and could open up some cool new possibilities in materials science.
Researchers build impact-stiffening granular metamaterial
Inspired by this, the team built a new "granular metamaterial" by combining rice-like particles with impact-resistant materials.
The result? A smart material that bends if you push it slowly but turns stiff during sudden impacts.
While it is still early days, this technology could someday make things like soft robots safer or give helmets better shock absorption.