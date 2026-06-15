University of Birmingham study links childhood sleep to later depression

Dr. Isabel Morales-Munoz calls sleep modifiable

Lead researcher Dr. Isabel Morales-Munoz called sleep a modifiable factor, meaning we can actually do something about it.

Even though only a small group of children struggle with chronic sleep issues, their risk for long-term depression is significant.

Simple changes, like sticking to regular bedtimes, cutting down on screens before bed, and having calming routines, can help.

The team also found that IL-6 may have some role in the relationship between poor sleep and later depressive symptoms.