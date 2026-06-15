University of Birmingham study links childhood sleep to later depression
Turns out, missing out on sleep as a child could have bigger consequences than just feeling tired.
A new University of Birmingham study found that children who regularly get too little sleep between six months and seven years old are much more likely to face depression during adolescence and emerging adulthood.
The research tracked over 15,000 children and saw a strong connection between early sleep habits and mental health from ages 13 to 22.
Dr. Isabel Morales-Munoz calls sleep modifiable
Lead researcher Dr. Isabel Morales-Munoz called sleep a modifiable factor, meaning we can actually do something about it.
Even though only a small group of children struggle with chronic sleep issues, their risk for long-term depression is significant.
Simple changes, like sticking to regular bedtimes, cutting down on screens before bed, and having calming routines, can help.
The team also found that IL-6 may have some role in the relationship between poor sleep and later depressive symptoms.
Dr. Rebekah Amos highlights sleep's importance
Co-author Dr. Rebekah Amos highlighted how these findings help us better understand what puts young people at risk for depression in the long run.
The study suggests that improving childhood sleep could be an important step toward healthier futures for teens.