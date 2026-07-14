University of Cagliari study links openness, conscientiousness to healthier aging
Turns out your personality might help you live longer!
A new study from the University of Cagliari looked at people aged 71 to 101 in Sardinia's famous blue zone (where folks often live past 100) and a nearby community.
Researchers found that traits like openness, being curious and welcoming new ideas, and conscientiousness are linked to greater life satisfaction and healthier aging.
Research links neuroticism to poorer health
Blue zone residents showed more openness and emotional competence, which helped them stay mentally active and engaged with their surroundings.
Openness was tied to hobbies that boost psychological well-being, while being conscientious meant higher overall satisfaction.
On the flip side, neuroticism was connected to poorer health quality.
So if you're aiming for a long, happy life, staying curious and emotionally resilient could be key!