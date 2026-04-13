University of Chicago builds generative muscle stimulation learning suit
Imagine putting on a suit that literally helps you learn new things by guiding your muscles.
That's what researchers at the University of Chicago have built: a smart suit called Generative Muscle Stimulation.
Using wearable electrodes, smart glasses, and motion tracking powered by a multimodal AI model, this system nudges your muscles with gentle electrical pulses so you can try out tasks you've never done before.
Suit gives real time movement feedback
The suit watches how you move in real time and gives feedback to help you get it right, no preset routines needed.
It could be a game-changer for rehab, job training, or even helping people with vision loss.
There's a built-in safety filter to keep movements safe across your joints.
Right now, the team is working on making the fit more personal and comfortable since electrical muscle stimulation, or EMS, can feel weird at first.
While it doesn't build muscle memory yet, its potential is huge: the project even won Best Paper at ACM CHI 2026 for shaking up how we learn physical skills.