University of Chicago launching 1st AI master's degree fall 2027
Technology
Starting in fall 2027, the University of Chicago will offer its first-ever master's degree focused entirely on artificial intelligence.
The nine-month, full-time program is built for students with solid technical skills who want to dive into solving real-world problems using advanced AI.
UChicago's Arnab Bose to lead program
Led by Senior Instructional Professor Arnab Bose, the course blends theory and hands-on projects from day one.
Students will cover everything from AI fundamentals and governance to cutting-edge topics like multimodal agents and quantum computing, prepping grads for a wide range of tech careers where AI is front and center.