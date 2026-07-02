University of Colorado and Colorado State reverse osteoarthritis in animals

Osteoarthritis trials possible within 18 months

The team led by Professor Stephanie Bryant came up with two approaches: one uses an existing FDA-approved drug delivered slowly over months, while the other is an injected protein mix that helps repair joints by attracting cells to rebuild cartilage and bone.

In animal tests, joints fully regenerated: even human cell samples from joint replacement patients showed clear signs of healing.

If upcoming studies go to plan, clinical trials could begin within 18 months, so real-world results might not be far off.