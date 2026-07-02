University of Colorado and Colorado State reverse osteoarthritis in animals
Big news for anyone dealing with joint pain: scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder, CU Anschutz, and Colorado State University have created therapies that actually reversed osteoarthritis in animals within four to eight weeks.
Backed by a federal grant of up to $33.5 million, this could be a game-changer for millions who currently only get pain relief or surgery.
Osteoarthritis trials possible within 18 months
The team led by Professor Stephanie Bryant came up with two approaches: one uses an existing FDA-approved drug delivered slowly over months, while the other is an injected protein mix that helps repair joints by attracting cells to rebuild cartilage and bone.
In animal tests, joints fully regenerated: even human cell samples from joint replacement patients showed clear signs of healing.
If upcoming studies go to plan, clinical trials could begin within 18 months, so real-world results might not be far off.