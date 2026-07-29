University of Duisburg-Essen study finds excessive online use raises stress

The study looked at three types of internet habits: pathological (where it starts to impact your daily life or mental health), risky, or non-problematic.

People with problematic use reported more stress, worse moods, and spent way more time online.

The main culprit? That quick hit of relief or pleasure when you give in to temptation.

The researchers suggest learning how to manage these urges could really help.

Co-author Silke M. Muller adds that most internet use is totally fine, but don't forget about exercise or hanging out with friends if you want to keep things balanced.