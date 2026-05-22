University of Evora study links handwriting changes to cognitive impairment

Researchers identify handwriting clues to dementia

Handwriting analysis could become a simple, affordable way to catch dementia early: no needles or expensive tests are needed.

The team pinpointed three big clues: letter size, hesitation time, and how long it took to finish tasks.

As Dr. Ana Rita Matias put it, handwriting blends memory, motor skills, and attention—all key signals for brain health.

More research is needed before this becomes routine screening, but it's a promising step forward.