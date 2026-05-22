University of Evora study links handwriting changes to cognitive impairment
Turns out, your handwriting could reveal more than you think.
Researchers at the University of Evora in Portugal tracked how 58 older adults wrote using digital pens and tablets.
They found that people with cognitive impairment had slower writing speeds, took longer to start, and their movements were less organized.
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The team pinpointed three big clues: letter size, hesitation time, and how long it took to finish tasks.
As Dr. Ana Rita Matias put it, handwriting blends memory, motor skills, and attention—all key signals for brain health.
More research is needed before this becomes routine screening, but it's a promising step forward.