University of Florida debuts BlueME for real-time underwater robot communication

BlueME array achieves 1-100 kb/s underwater

BlueME's antennas work at low frequencies and are set up in an array that boosts their signal big time, so messages get through even when the water's murky or noisy.

In tests, they achieved data rates between 1 Kb/s and 100 Kb/s, with freshwater and saltwater trials conducted at separate sites.

This could be a game-changer for mapping the ocean floor or steering fleets of underwater robots: no need for them to pop up for air just to send a message.