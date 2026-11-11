University of Geneva finds process that may guide hair follicles
Ever wondered why your hair grows in certain places and not others?
A team from the University of Geneva has identified a simple process that may help explain how hair follicles know where to pop up.
By tracking how cells move and respond to chemical signals, they built a model that successfully recreates hair follicle patterns in two mammalian species.
Their work might also help explain how feathers and scales form in other animals.
Cell teamwork shapes hair patterns
Instead of just blocking nearby follicles with chemical signals (the old theory), the researchers found that local cell teamwork shapes these patterns.
Their model worked on both lab mice and spiny mice, showing that different species use similar tricks to create unique looks.
This discovery could help us understand the developmental patterning of hair, feathers, scales, and related tissue architectures, and it's a cool peek into nature's design playbook.