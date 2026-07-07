University of Houston researchers set normal pressure superconductivity record
Technology
Researchers at the University of Houston have set a new high for superconductivity at normal pressure, with their material working all the way up to minus 122.15 degrees Celsius.
That's more than 20 degrees warmer than the previous record, and a big leap toward making super-efficient tech that could actually work in everyday conditions.
Researchers used pressure quenching on Hg1223
The magic ingredient is Hg1223, a copper-based compound mixed with mercury, barium, and calcium.
Using a process called pressure-quenching (think: squeezing under massive pressure, then releasing), they tweaked the material so it stays superconducting at higher temperatures.
This could open doors for better batteries, faster trains, and more energy-efficient tech, though still at cryogenic temperatures.