University of Hyderabad starts 5-day AI training for faculty

Eighty faculty members—split evenly between Commerce & Management and Life Sciences—are attending sessions; the inaugural session was held at the East Campus Auditorium. They'll get hands-on experience with AI tools led by university professors and expert guests focused on practical uses in their fields.

Why this initiative is important

The university's Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao says it's all about helping teachers keep up with new tech so students get the best learning possible.

APSCHE Chairman K. Madhu Murthy also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is serious about bringing more AI into classrooms across the state.