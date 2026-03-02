University of Hyderabad starts 5-day AI training for faculty
The University of Hyderabad just launched a five-day AI training program for faculty, running from March 2-6, 2026.
Organized with help from APSCHE, Andhra University, and state education officials, the goal is to give teachers real skills for using AI in their classes and research.
Training sessions to be hands-on and practical
Eighty faculty members—split evenly between Commerce & Management and Life Sciences—are attending sessions; the inaugural session was held at the East Campus Auditorium.
They'll get hands-on experience with AI tools led by university professors and expert guests focused on practical uses in their fields.
Why this initiative is important
The university's Vice-Chancellor B.J. Rao says it's all about helping teachers keep up with new tech so students get the best learning possible.
APSCHE Chairman K. Madhu Murthy also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is serious about bringing more AI into classrooms across the state.