University of Limerick finds female AI agents earn 10.25% less
Technology
A new study from the University of Limerick found that even in virtual AI offices, female-presenting agents earned 10.25% less than male ones for doing the exact same job.
Researchers created two identical AI coworkers, Johan and Johanna, and saw that Johan was also perceived as more humanlike.
Mary Hausfeld urges fair AI design
The study shows that our unconscious biases can shape how we treat even digital coworkers.
Dr. Mary Hausfeld, who led the research, warns that if we're not careful, these biases could get built right into the tech we use every day, from health care to hiring tools.
The takeaway? We need to design AI systems with fairness in mind so everyone gets a fair shot, virtual or not.