University of Minnesota revives frozen pig kidneys, transplanted into pigs
Technology
Big news from the University of Minnesota: scientists have managed to bring pig kidneys back to life after freezing pig kidneys for months, and in one case for over a year.
They thawed the organs and transplanted them into pigs, where the kidneys started working again, making urine and restoring blood flow.
This could be a huge step toward solving organ shortages, since it hints at storing organs safely for much longer.
Vitrification preserves organs at -238 F
The team used a method called vitrification, which cools organs with special chemicals so no damaging ice forms: think glasslike preservation at -238 Fahrenheit.
Right now, donated kidneys only last about 36 hours outside the body, so this tech could really change things for people waiting on transplants in the future.