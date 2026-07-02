University of Minnesota team builds cell using only artificial DNA
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have made a living cell using only artificial DNA, marking a big moment for synthetic biology.
Led by Kate Adamala, the team combined nonliving molecules inside a lab-made membrane, and surprisingly, it started acting like life, growing and even replicating itself.
SpudCell programmable with 90 kb genome
Their creation, called "SpudCell," has a super-slim genome, just 90 kilobase pairs on seven DNA plasmids, which lets scientists program its behavior.
It "eats" by fusing with nutrient-filled bubbles that fuse with its membrane.
While SpudCell can't do everything real cells can yet, the achievement could help in medicine, energy, and basic science.
She calls it "the most fascinating and important thing I've ever done in my work," showing that life's basics don't need any mysterious spark.