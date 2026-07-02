University of Minnesota team builds cell using only artificial DNA

SpudCell programmable with 90 kb genome

Their creation, called "SpudCell," has a super-slim genome, just 90 kilobase pairs on seven DNA plasmids, which lets scientists program its behavior.

It "eats" by fusing with nutrient-filled bubbles that fuse with its membrane.

While SpudCell can't do everything real cells can yet, the achievement could help in medicine, energy, and basic science.

She calls it "the most fascinating and important thing I've ever done in my work," showing that life's basics don't need any mysterious spark.