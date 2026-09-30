University of Nottingham develops MRI detecting MS without lumbar puncture
Big news for anyone worried about multiple sclerosis (MS): scientists at the University of Nottingham have created a new MRI scan that can spot MS without needing a lumbar puncture (yep, no more scary needles in your back).
This test looks for a "central vein sign" in brain lesions, helping doctors tell MS apart from other conditions, something that used to take an uncomfortable and invasive procedure.
Teresa Needham relieved after MS diagnosis
Dr. Chris Gilmartin says this new approach is not only faster but much less stressful for patients.
Teresa Needham, who got her diagnosis using the scan, was relieved she could skip the needles entirely.
With plans to roll out this tech across the UK it's a win for anyone who values comfort, and proof that Nottingham's long history of MRI innovation is still making life better.