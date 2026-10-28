University of Pennsylvania builds AI app to text medical devices
A team at the University of Pennsylvania has built an AI-powered app that lets you message directly with your medical devices: think texting about your health and getting real-time answers.
Instead of just collecting data, these devices can now chat back and help you better understand things like seizure activity as it happens.
App helped track seizures and sleep
Tested on 13 adults undergoing continuous brain monitoring using electroencephalogram (EEG), the app helped people track seizures and sleep by sending 1,307 messages through their phones.
One participant reported that the system helped "solidify what I felt to be true between some of my episodes and emotions."
The researchers hope to expand this tech for use with heart monitors, insulin pumps, or even Parkinson's treatments, so more people could have a say in their own care.