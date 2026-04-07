University of Pennsylvania study finds 'cognitive surrender' to AI chatbots
A new University of Pennsylvania study says people are starting to trust AI chatbots a little too much, often without double-checking what they say.
This trend, called "cognitive surrender," could make us less sharp at thinking things through for ourselves.
The researchers even introduced something called the Tri-System Theory, suggesting we might be handing over our decision-making to AI more than we realize.
AI boosted confidence but not accuracy
Participants in the study accepted chatbot answers almost every time: 93% when the bot was right, and surprisingly, nearly 80% even when it was wrong.
Using AI made people feel more confident about their choices, but that confidence didn't always mean better decisions.
The takeaway? It's smart to use AI as a tool but don't forget to think critically and double-check before you hit "accept."