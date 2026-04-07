University of Pennsylvania study finds 'cognitive surrender' to AI chatbots Technology Apr 07, 2026

A new University of Pennsylvania study says people are starting to trust AI chatbots a little too much, often without double-checking what they say.

This trend, called "cognitive surrender," could make us less sharp at thinking things through for ourselves.

The researchers even introduced something called the Tri-System Theory, suggesting we might be handing over our decision-making to AI more than we realize.