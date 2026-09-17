University of Rochester team develops solar desalination system for seawater
A team at the University of Rochester has come up with a solar-powered system that changes seawater into freshwater, and even turns leftover salt into a reusable solid, cutting down on pollution from traditional salt waste.
Their breakthrough, published in Light: Science & Applications, could help tackle water scarcity and environmental issues at the same time.
Laser-treated metal evaporates water, collects minerals
This new technology uses special laser-treated metal to soak up sunlight and evaporate water efficiently, directing minerals like salt and lithium into easy-to-collect spots instead of letting them build up.
Not only does it produce clean water, but it also recovers valuable minerals, about one-half of the lithium in tests, which is a big deal for making batteries and supporting green technology.