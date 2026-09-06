University of Sharjah invents steel ball device for earthquake safety
Researchers at the University of Sharjah have come up with a clever new gadget to help buildings handle earthquakes better.
Their device uses steel balls moving inside a cylinder to turn earthquake shakes into harmless friction: no electricity, sensors, or fancy tech required.
Moussa Leblouba's device achieved 14% damping
Designed by civil engineering professor Moussa Leblouba and patented in late 2025, the device showed promising results in early tests, producing an effective damping ratio of approximately 14%.
It's simple, affordable, and easy to fix: damaged parts can be swapped out without replacing the whole thing.
Its compact size means it could upgrade older buildings in earthquake-prone areas.
Next up: bigger tests and exploring uses for bridges, industrial machinery, and even communication towers.