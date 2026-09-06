University of Sharjah invents steel ball device for earthquake safety

Designed by civil engineering professor Moussa Leblouba and patented in late 2025, the device showed promising results in early tests, producing an effective damping ratio of approximately 14%.

It's simple, affordable, and easy to fix: damaged parts can be swapped out without replacing the whole thing.

Its compact size means it could upgrade older buildings in earthquake-prone areas.

Next up: bigger tests and exploring uses for bridges, industrial machinery, and even communication towers.