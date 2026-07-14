University of Sheffield team proposes extra dimension 'dark photon' theory
Scientists at the University of Sheffield think dark matter, the mysterious stuff that helps shape galaxies, could be hiding in a secret hidden extra dimension.
Their new theory also introduces something called the "dark photon," which might explain why dark matter was everywhere in the early universe but is nearly impossible to spot now.
The research just appeared in Physical Review D.
Sheffield model resolves particle mass puzzle
This model solves a long-standing puzzle about how particle masses line up, making things simpler by letting the hidden dimension do the heavy lifting (no tricky fine-tuning needed).
Dr. Yu-Dai Tsai says it connects hidden dimensions and dark matter, giving scientists fresh clues to chase.
If proven right, this idea could change how experiments are done and help us finally understand one of physics' biggest mysteries: why dark matter barely interacts with regular stuff today.