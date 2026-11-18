University of Sydney revives aged mice memory using nasal mRNA
Scientists at the University of Sydney have created nose drops that helped older mice remember like they were young again.
The secret? Tiny lipid nanoparticles delivering messenger RNA (mRNA) for a brain protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is key to healthy neurons and memory.
One dose produces days-long BDNF
This method lets the body make its own BDNF for days after just one dose, skipping the usual hurdles like the blood-brain barrier.
While it has only been tested in mice so far, researchers hope to start human trials within two years, and they are already thinking about using this technology to help treat Alzheimer's disease by supporting brain health, not just fighting plaques.