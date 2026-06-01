University of Sydney team identifies ASKAP J1745-5051 radio burst source Technology Jun 01, 2026

Astronomers have pinpointed the source of weird, long-lasting radio bursts in space: turns out, they're coming from a magnetic cataclysmic variable called ASKAP J1745-5051.

Led by Kovi Rose at the University of Sydney, the team studied ASKAP J1745-5051 in the Milky Way and found that its synchronized radio flashes and intense magnetic activity could explain similar signals spotted elsewhere.