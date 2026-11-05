University of Tartu and Italian institute build moth growing sensors
Technology
Engineers from the University of Tartu and the Italian Institute of Technology have built a robotic moth that can actually grow new sensors using its own artificial blood.
The 3-D-printed moth absorbs special chemicals, and when hit with ultraviolet light, those chemicals are turned into working sensors: it still has pre-installed hardware.
Prototype cannot fly yet
Right now, the robot moth is just a prototype and can't fly yet, but its self-building tech could be a game-changer.
In the future, it might help robots adapt to tough places like disaster sites or even space by making new parts on demand.
Researchers are also looking at ways to give it energy storage and use different chemicals so it can handle even more wild environments.