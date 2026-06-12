University of Texas at Austin team builds jacket making water Technology Jun 12, 2026

A team at the University of Texas at Austin has designed a jacket that literally makes water out of thin air.

The special fabric grabs moisture from the atmosphere, channels it through high-tech fibers, and routes it into detachable collection units before heating and condensing it as drinkable water.

Depending on how humid it is, you could get 400 to 900 milliliters of water per day, pretty handy for emergencies or places where clean water is tough to find.