University of Tokyo links human organoids to probe brain activity
Technology
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have linked together tiny lab-grown human brain organoids, tiny lab-grown human brain organoids that reproduce some of the brain's cellular architecture and electrical activity.
This breakthrough lets scientists study how our brains work in ways they can't with living people, opening up new possibilities for brain research.
Researchers find trios distinguish signals reliably
The team grew these mini brains on special chips and grouped them in ones, twos, or threes.
After two weeks of electrical stimulation, only the trios could reliably tell apart different signals: they reacted faster, more stable, and more spatially differentiated.
As lead researcher Yoshiho Ikeuchi put it, this helps us understand how our brains sort information.