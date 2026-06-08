University of Toronto AI worm infects almost 75% of devices
Researchers at the University of Toronto has built a next-level computer worm powered by AI that can copy itself and tweak its attacks on the fly.
This malware scans devices for weak spots and crafts its own attack plans, all without human help.
In tests, it managed to break into almost 75% of devices (including Linux, Windows, and smart gadgets) within just one week.
Worm runs open-source AI, complicates defenses
Unlike older threats, this worm uses open-source AI right on infected devices, so it dodges commercial platform limits and security checks.
It can target everything from smart home tech to big company systems.
Since attackers use the hacked machines' power to run their operations cheaply, defenders are left spending more to keep up.
Researchers say this makes fighting these kinds of threats tougher and warn that organizations need to get ready for smarter malware in the future.