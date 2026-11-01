University of Virginia team delivers microRNAs to glioblastoma using ultrasound
Scientists at the University of Virginia have come up with a new way to fight glioblastoma, an extremely tough and aggressive brain cancer, using sound waves.
Their method uses focused ultrasound to temporarily open the brain's protective barrier, so tiny molecules called microRNAs can get in and target the tumor.
Early laboratory tests on animals slowed tumor growth and helped them live longer, which is promising.
Approach targets multiple cancer genes
Glioblastoma is known for being hard to treat because many drugs cannot even reach it.
This new approach goes after several cancer-causing genes at once, which could be a game changer if it works in people, too.
The team says more research is needed before human trials start, but for now, it is an exciting step forward against a really stubborn cancer.