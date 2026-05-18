University of Washington modifies Sony WF-1000XM3 into AI-enabled VueBuds Technology May 18, 2026

Researchers at the University of Washington have transformed Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds into VueBuds by adding tiny cameras and AI smarts.

These earbuds can actually see your surroundings and answer questions, kind of like smart glasses but in your ears.

It's a move that lines up with rumors about Apple working on camera-equipped AirPods focused on AI features.