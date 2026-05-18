University of Washington modifies Sony WF-1000XM3 into AI-enabled VueBuds
Technology
Researchers at the University of Washington have transformed Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds into VueBuds by adding tiny cameras and AI smarts.
These earbuds can actually see your surroundings and answer questions, kind of like smart glasses but in your ears.
It's a move that lines up with rumors about Apple working on camera-equipped AirPods focused on AI features.
VueBuds use low-resolution black-and-white cameras
VueBuds use low-resolution black-and-white cameras to keep battery drain low and privacy risks down.
They're already fast, with response times similar to Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, but image quality and reliance on cloud processing still need work.