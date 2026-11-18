The research points out that vegetables like spinach often come with vitamin C, making them less risky even though they contain nitrates.

Processed meats, on the other hand, are high in nitrites but don't have vitamin C's protective boost, so eating them regularly could raise your cancer risk.

The takeaway? Pairing meals with vitamin C-rich foods (think oranges or bell peppers) might be a simple way to help keep your stomach healthier.