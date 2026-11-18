University of Waterloo study suggests vitamin C blocks stomach nitrosamines
A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests vitamin C can help protect your stomach by blocking the formation of cancer-causing chemicals.
Researchers found that when vitamin C is present during digestion, it reacts with nitrites in food to create harmless nitric oxide instead of harmful nitrosamines, which are linked to higher cancer risk.
Add vitamin C to meals
The research points out that vegetables like spinach often come with vitamin C, making them less risky even though they contain nitrates.
Processed meats, on the other hand, are high in nitrites but don't have vitamin C's protective boost, so eating them regularly could raise your cancer risk.
The takeaway? Pairing meals with vitamin C-rich foods (think oranges or bell peppers) might be a simple way to help keep your stomach healthier.