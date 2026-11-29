University of York, Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre sign MoU for biogas
Bengaluru, Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre and the University of York, United Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 to transform the city's organic waste into biogas and nutrient-rich fertilizers.
They're using microorganisms to break down this waste in an oxygen-free environment, so Bengaluru could soon be powering up with its own leftovers.
Hoskote pilot led by James Chong
A pilot study at Garden City University's Hoskote campus will help adapt this tech for India, led by Professor James Chong.
There are plans for a Center of Excellence at Helix Biotech Park, plus support from the Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre for labs and startups.
Beyond cleaning up waste, this project is about India-UK teamwork, joint research, and new opportunities for young innovators on both sides.