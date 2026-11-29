Bengaluru, Bengaluru Bioinnovation Centre and the University of York, United Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 to transform the city's organic waste into biogas and nutrient-rich fertilizers.

They're using microorganisms to break down this waste in an oxygen-free environment, so Bengaluru could soon be powering up with its own leftovers.