UNIX launches ZOOM XB-U44 wireless speaker in India at ₹1,999
Technology
UNIX just launched its ZOOM XB-U44 wireless speaker in India, priced at ₹1,999.
It's designed for anyone who wants good sound on a budget, offering 16W output, Bluetooth 5.4, and up to six hours of playtime per charge.
You can grab it in black or white from the UNIX India website, Amazon, Flipkart, or local stores.
ZOOM XB-U44 packs 16W and TWS
The ZOOM XB-U44 packs two 8W drivers (for a total of 16W), plus True Wireless Stereo, so you can link two speakers for bigger sound.
It's got a solid Bluetooth range (up to 10 meters), USB Type-C charging for convenience, and a compact design that fits anywhere (bonus points for the RGB light strip if you're into some extra vibes).