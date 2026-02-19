UN's Gill says AI can help developing countries leap ahead

AI should advance inclusion, not deepen divides

Gill stressed that smart rules are needed so everyone benefits from AI—not just a few.

He acknowledged India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act as part of the broader AI governance landscape and refrained from advising specific legislative paths.

He also encouraged making AI models more energy-efficient and suggested teamwork across countries to avoid resource strain.

To deal with job changes caused by AI, Gill said reskilling workers early is key.

