UN's Gill says AI can help developing countries leap ahead
Amandeep Singh Gill, under-secretary-general and special envoy for digital and emerging technologies at the United Nations, believes AI has huge potential to help developing countries leap ahead.
At the IndiaAI Impact Summit, he highlighted how AI could improve things like e-commerce and public services, and called for more focus on research and building talent in areas like agriculture, health, and education.
AI should advance inclusion, not deepen divides
Gill stressed that smart rules are needed so everyone benefits from AI—not just a few.
He acknowledged India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act as part of the broader AI governance landscape and refrained from advising specific legislative paths.
He also encouraged making AI models more energy-efficient and suggested teamwork across countries to avoid resource strain.
To deal with job changes caused by AI, Gill said reskilling workers early is key.
He said AI should advance inclusion rather than deepen divides.