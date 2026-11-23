UNSW warns some domestic violence perpetrators exploit smart car features
A new report from the University of New South Wales warns that some domestic violence perpetrators are using smart car features, like tracking, remote monitoring, and digital keys, to control or stalk victims.
The report highlights real cases in Australia and the US where these tools, meant for safety or protection, were twisted for harassment.
Experts urge carmakers safety by design
Experts are now urging carmakers to build in "safety by design" so tech can't be misused this way.
As Emma Buxton-Namisnyk from the study puts it, there's a real need for more accountability.
With cars getting smarter every year, Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant says these risks will only grow.
The Australian government is looking at new ways to tackle this kind of tech-enabled abuse as part of a larger effort to fight domestic violence.