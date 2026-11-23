Experts are now urging carmakers to build in "safety by design" so tech can't be misused this way.

As Emma Buxton-Namisnyk from the study puts it, there's a real need for more accountability.

With cars getting smarter every year, Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant says these risks will only grow.

The Australian government is looking at new ways to tackle this kind of tech-enabled abuse as part of a larger effort to fight domestic violence.