Unveiling speech traits indicative of cognitive decline
Turns out, how fast you talk could say more about your brain health than just forgetting words.
A new University of Toronto study tested 125 adults (ages 18 to 90) and found that slower speech is linked to cognitive decline.
Slower speech linked to early signs of Alzheimer's
Slower talking and longer pauses have been tied to early signs of Alzheimer's, like amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain.
Even AI can spot these patterns, predicting Alzheimer's with nearly 80% accuracy from speech alone.
This research suggests that paying attention to everyday speech could help doctors catch cognitive issues earlier—making a real difference for future care.