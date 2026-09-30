Update breaks NFC tap-to-pay on Google Pixel 8 to 11
Technology
If you're using a Google Pixel (anything from the Pixel 8 up to the new Pixel 11 Pro XL), you might've noticed your tap-to-pay isn't working.
A software update seems to have broken NFC payments, leaving people unable to use Google Wallet or pay at transit gates.
Holding Pixel 11 sometimes helps payments
Some Pixel 11 users say holding the phone differently helps because of its higher NFC antenna, but this trick doesn't fix things for everyone.
While other NFC features still work, not being able to make contactless payments is causing real frustration.