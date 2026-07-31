Upfirst report finds companies fine-tune AI receptionists to cut hang-ups
Companies aren't just using AI receptionists anymore: they're working to make them actually helpful for customers.
A new Upfirst report studied over 450,000 calls and found that small tweaks can cut down on people hanging up and make interactions smoother.
It's all about fine-tuning these bots so they don't just answer calls, but actually keep people engaged.
AI disclosure cuts hang-ups 20%
Surprisingly, things like the AI's voice or how long the greeting is barely matter: only about 13% of the difference in hang-up rates between businesses could be explained by AI settings such as greetings, voice, or training collectively.
Many callers hang up almost instantly, often before the AI even speaks.
The real game-changers? Letting callers know right away they're talking to an AI (which dropped hang-ups by about 20%), saying the business name upfront, and offering options like call transfers or booking appointments.
As Upfirst's Alfredo Salkeld put it, "Disclosing it's an AI is associated with about 20% lower hang-ups."