upGrad study: 56% Indian learners unsure how to start AI

The survey, which covered 2,100 people from all kinds of cities and career stages, found that AI tools are already part of daily life: 94% use them, and more than half do so every day.

Even experienced professionals want to upskill: 87% are interested in learning more about AI, but only 26% have connected AI to other tools or used an API, and just 20% have built an AI-powered automation, agent, or application.

The report also highlights real career boosts from AI learning (54% saw promotions or gained confidence) and calls for clearer, more trustworthy ways to get started with AI.