upGrad survey finds 94% use AI but skill gaps remain
Turns out, 94% of the 2,075 learners surveyed in upGrad's new report said they already use AI. But only 20% are actually building their own AI apps or automations.
Even fewer (just 26%) have managed to integrate AI with other tech, showing there is still a big skills gap when it comes to moving beyond basic usage.
Report finds 87% prioritize AI upskilling
AI upskilling is now a focus for 87% of respondents, with 31% of professionals with eight or more years of experience saying they spend at least three hours a week learning AI, compared with 15% of early-stage learners.
Over half (54%) say their AI skills have helped them land promotions or new roles.
Still, 56% say they struggle with where to start, while 43% cite the number of available options and uncertainty over what is credible.