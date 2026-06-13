Upgrades follow Delhi fire at 3rd-party center serving Google Cloud

Operators add liquid cooling and suppression

AI is making data centers work harder than ever: some halls have gear worth up to $1 billion.

To protect this valuable tech (and avoid more outages), operators are improving fire suppression for racks with lithium-ion batteries and rolling out advanced cooling like liquid systems to handle the heat from powerful AI hardware.

As Ashish Banerjee from Gartner puts it, power needs are climbing fast, with some AI racks using 60 to 120 kilowatts each.