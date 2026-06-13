Upgrades follow Delhi fire at 3rd-party center serving Google Cloud
A recent fire at a third-party data center used by Google Cloud in Delhi shook up India's tech scene, affecting customers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Now, data centers across the country are upgrading their fire safety and cooling systems to keep up with the heavy demands of AI.
Operators add liquid cooling and suppression
AI is making data centers work harder than ever: some halls have gear worth up to $1 billion.
To protect this valuable tech (and avoid more outages), operators are improving fire suppression for racks with lithium-ion batteries and rolling out advanced cooling like liquid systems to handle the heat from powerful AI hardware.
As Ashish Banerjee from Gartner puts it, power needs are climbing fast, with some AI racks using 60 to 120 kilowatts each.
Strong infrastructure needed for India centers
Running a data center in India isn't easy: think extreme heatwaves and poor air quality compared to Europe or the US
Sharad Agarwal from Sify Infinit Spaces highlights how strong infrastructure is key to keeping everything running smoothly despite these challenges.